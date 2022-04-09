Guwahati: Education Minister of Assam Ranoj Pegu claimed that the lack of endorsement of the Hindi in the state has created challenges in finding conductive jobs for people from Assam in Hindi speaking states.

He made the statement after Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Hindi should be used instead of English in India.

Pegu said, “Learning a language is a skill and it is equally important as getting a degree or certificate. Job seekers from Assam are lacking in this skill; thus, they are unable to find a conducive job market engagement in states like Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat etc. Only opting for fourth-grade jobs in South India will not make our youths successful.”

He added that those job-seekers preparing themselves for jobs outside Assam face a lot of problems as they do not know Hindi in states which mostly are Hindi speaking.

He added that people from other states come to Assam for jobs and people from Assam can go to other states for jobs too.

“It is not that the people here in Assam will have to work here only. Moving out of the state can sometimes bring in better opportunities as well”, he added.

He further informed that the Assam Government is now planning to urge the Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya to open a campus in Assam.