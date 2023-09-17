Guwahati: The police in Guwahati, Assam rescued around 41 cattle heads near the Jorabat area.

As per an official source, the police intercepted a 12-wheeler truck in Jorabat on the outskirts of the city under Kamrup (Metropolitan) on Sunday.

The police had an input that a truck was loaded with cattle and was supposed to head to Meghalaya.

Also Read: Assam Govt’s tree plantation drive: Is it just a gimmick?

Based on the input, the police traced the truck and found 41 cattle heads without proper documentation.

The truck, bearing the registration number AS19 AC 1032 was headed to Byrnihat in Meghalaya from Tezpur in Assam.

The occupants of the truck (the driver and helper) were detained by the police for further inquiry.

Also Read: Assam: Four arrested for murdering 30-year-old man in Nalbari

The police said that the accused were identified as Arshad Ali and Ajgar Ali who are from Abhayapuri.

Taking to X, the city police informed, “An EGPD team from Jorabat OP of Basistha PS intercepted a 12 wheeler truck (AS19 AC 1032) at Jorabat while it was trying to smuggle live cattle to Byrnihat. 41 live cattle were rescued while 3 carcasses were found. One Arshad Ali & Ajgar Ali, both from Abhayapuri, were arrested.”