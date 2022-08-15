Guwahati: Assam government will withdraw one lakh “minor cases”, including those arising from social media posts with an aim to reduce the burden on the judicial system, said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday.

Chief Minister Sarma his Independence Day speech in Guwahati said the state government shall file a petition soon, requesting the courts to withdraw all cases of mild nature like objectionable comments on Facebook, Twitter etc., registered till August 14 at midnight this year.

He said this will erase nearly 1 lakh pending cases from the judiciary system in Assam which will help courts to focus on clearing 4.5 lakh other pending cases in Assam.

Sarma expects that this decision will expedite the justice delivery system for cases of serious nature.

In village areas, at least 85 per cent of people, and in urban areas, 75 per cent of people will be brought under Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

The state government will spend Rs 10,000 crore to uplift the infrastructure of 4,000 schools in the state, he said.