Dimapur: Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) president K Therie on Monday accused Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of derailing settlement to the Naga issue.

Sarma should stop escorting Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio to BJP houses to derail the settlement of the agreements with the Naga groups, Therie said in a statement.

He said: “We are sorry to note the escorting role of Sarma in derailing the much-hoped settlement to the political problem of the Nagas.”

Therie said as the convener of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), Sarma is expected to oversee the welfare of regional peace and harmony in matters of law and order and to promote the growth of the economy in the region.

His role for Nagaland should have been to fulfill the commitment of the BJP – ‘election for solution’, he said.

According to Therie, all non-BJP chief ministers of Assam have been cordial to Nagaland. He added even Bimala Prasad Chaliha played the role of ‘peace mission’ for a lasting solution.