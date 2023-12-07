Guwahati: Following the recent bust of a major fake land document racket in Guwahati, the Assam government has announced plans to establish a special investigation team (SIT) to thoroughly investigate cases related to land document forgery and related records.

The decision comes in response to the recent arrests of six individuals, including an advocate and government employees, in connection with the forgery case.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the Kamrup (Metro) district commissioner’s office to inspect the land-related document record room.

The CM instructed the district commissioner and circle officers to take immediate action to end all land-related scams being carried out by unscrupulous elements within their offices.

He warned of severe consequences for officials who fail to comply with his instructions.

CM Sarma emphasized the need to break the nexus between land sharks and brokers who, in collusion with certain government officials, forcefully grab land from genuine owners.

He called the situation “a blot on the government” adding that he would take all necessary measures to break this nexus.