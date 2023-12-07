Guwahati: A man accused of murdering a retired engineer in Kokrajhar, Assam was injured in firing by the police after he allegedly tried to flee from custody.

According to the police, the accused identified as Shambu Kahar had attacked a constable while attempting to flee from them.

However, the police claimed that they resorted to controlled fire to stop the suspect from fleeing.

The police further said that the accused was taken to a site where the murder weapon was hidden. The accused after retrieving the said murder weapon, allegedly attacked a constable and then tried to flee.

The police on the spot shot him in the leg to stop him.

He is currently admitted to a local hospital and is undergoing treatment.

It may be mentioned that the accused was arrested from Behar in West Bengal recently.

He allegedly murdered Tapan Chakravarty (70) and also attacked his wife, Madhumita Chakravarty (65) on November 29.

An investigation has been initiated in connection with the incident.