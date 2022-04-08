Guwahati: Three persons were sentenced to death by the sessions court in Assam’s Kokrajhar district on Friday on charges of rape and murder of two sisters at Abhayakhuti village last year.

The court earlier found them guilty of rape and murder.

The convicts were identified as Muzammil Sheikh, Nazibul Sheikh and Farizul Rahman.

Also Read: Assam: Drug peddling accused injured in police firing in Morigaon

They were arrested on June 16. 2021 for raping and murdering a 16-year-old girl and her 14-year-old sister.

They committed the crime on June 11.

Also Read: Assam: Demand for separate Bodoland by BoNSU

As per the police after the minors were found dead hanging from a tree.

After their arrest, one of the accused had allegedly tried to flee from the police but was injured in police firing.