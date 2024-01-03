Guwahati: On Wednesday, three people reportedly surrendered before the forest officials at Bokakhat in Golaghat, Assam confessing that they “poached” a swamp deer on Tuesday.

The three accused were identified as Shrawan Gaur, Maina Mura and Shankar Khudal.

It may be mentioned that a swamp deer carcass was found in the Kailakhat village of Golaghat, Assam.

Villagers suspected that poachers speared the deer, a protected species, and fled the scene.

Forest officials arrived on the scene to investigate and recover the carcass.

The forest officials said that some men reportedly chased the deer earlier in the morning.

The men may have killed the deer for its meat but since locals were alert, they left the carcass behind and fled.

However, as the investigation was being carried the three accused reportedly surrendered confessing their crime.

They have been booked under the Wild Life (Protection) Act.