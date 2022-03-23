Guwahati: The Barpeta Police has detained three persons for questioning in connection with the recent advocate murder case in the Barpeta district.

As per sources, the police on Wednesday morning “picked up”

from the Bonbarigaon in Barpeta on suspicion of them being involved in the alleged murder.

The persons detained by the police have been identified as Jakir Ali, T Ali and a woman who has been identified as the victim’s sister in law.

The police detained them as they have been among the prime suspects behind the alleged murder.

However, locals following the detention of the three, said that they were innocent and had no links with the murder.

A local stated, “They may have been brought in on suspicion but they are all innocent. They are engaged with the V Village Defence Party (VDP).”

On Monday evening, an advocate from Barpeta was allegedly stabbed to death in the middle of the road at Bilortari Hati in Barpeta town.

The deceased advocate was identified as Rinima Begum, a resident of Banbariya village.

She had visited her sister’s house in the Azad Nagar area for medical reasons.

She then took her sister to a clinic for a check-up and while getting into the car, three unidentified persons on a motorcycle arrived and stabbed her with a dagger.

The men immediately fled the spot after the incident and locals took Rinima to the hospital but she was declared as brought dead by the doctors.