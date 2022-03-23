The Assam government is planning to establish at least one college in each of the minority-dominated areas of the state.

The primary focus of establishing these colleges would be to promote women’s education.

This was informed by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“The goal of this government is to introduce general education as a replacement for madrassa education in the minority-dominated areas,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said in the state assembly.

“The plan is to establish at least one college in each of the minority-dominated areas. Primary attention would be given on women’s education,” CM Sarma said.

He added: “The minority dominated areas must have a lot of schools and colleges.”

Sarma said that similar initiatives would also be taken for areas dominated by the tribal populace and tea tribe communities of the state.

“We will prepare a detailed plan to implement such initiatives,” the Assam chief minister further said.