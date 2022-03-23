DIBRUGARH: At least 40 shops were gutted after massive fire broke out at the new market area in Dibrugarh town of Assam on Wednesday morning.

Sources informed that the fire which broke out at around 3am on Wednesday, engulfed the entire area within a few minutes.

The fire is suspected to have broken out due to short circuit in one of the shops.

Properties worth crores of rupees were damaged in the massive inferno.

Fire tenders from state fire services, Oil India Limited-Duliajan, Chabua air force station and BCPL were pressed into service to doused the fire.

The fire was eventually doused at around 7am on Wednesday.

Top officials of the Dibrugarh district administration and police department including Dibrugarh deputy commissioner – Biswajit Pegu, SP Shwetank Mishra and circle officer (East) – Jharna Patgiri arrived at the spot to take stock of the situation.

“Last year fire broke out at Jagdish clothes store and the whole shop was gutted in that massive fire. Again, the shop has been gutted this time. This time the fire was massive and the whole area was engulfed in the fire,” said a local resident.

No casualty or injury to anyone has been reported in the incident.