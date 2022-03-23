Senior Congress leader Mira Borthakur Goswami has been appointed as the president of the Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress.

Appointment of Mira Borthakur was approved by Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday.

“…Congress president has approved the proposal of the appointment of Smt Mrs Mira Borthakur Goswami as the president of Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress,” a release undersigned by AICC general secretary KC Venugopal stated.

Meanwhile, Mira Bhorthakur has expressed gratitude towards the central and state leaderships of the Congress party for giving her the responsibility of leading the Mahila Congress unit in Assam.

“I express my gratitude towards the central as well as the state leaderships for giving me this big responsibility,” said Mira Borthakur Goswami.

Assam Congress chief Bhupen Bora said: “Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Smt Mira Borthakur on being appointed as the president of Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress.”

Mira Borthakur had unsuccessfully contested the last assembly elections in Assam from Guwahati west constituency.