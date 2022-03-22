Assam singer Priyanka Bharali has lent her voice to a song in the upcoming south Indian movie KGF: Chapter 2.

Priyanka Bharali sang in the song – Toofan – in the film KGF: Chapter 2, which was released by the makers of the movie on Monday.

“Seeking blessings from all,” said Priyanka Bharali while informing about the Toofan song in KGF: Chapter 2 movie.

Besides Priyanka Bharali, the other singers of the song are: Brijesh Shandilya, Mohan Krishna, Laxman Datta Naik, Saaj Bhatt, Santhosh Venky, Sandesh Datta Naik, Sachin Basrur, Ravi Basrur and Puneeth Rudranag.

KGF: Chapter 2 will be released in theatres on April 14 in multiple languages.

Notably, shooting and release of the movie had to be postponed several times owing to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country.

Besides other top south Indian star cast, the movie will also feature Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty in prominent roles.