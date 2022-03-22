Pathsala: A woman lawyer was stabbed to death by three unidentified miscreants at Bilortari Hati in lower Assam’s Barpeta town on Monday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Rinima Begum, a resident of Banbariya village, which is around 8 km from Barpeta town.

Sources said, the incident took place when Rinima visited her elder sister’s house at Azad Nagar in Barpeta town.

It is learnt that her elder sister has been unwell for the last couple of weeks and Rinima along with her sister went to a doctor at a clinic in Barpeta town.

Rinima was attacked by three bike-borne miscreants with a sharp weapon when she was about to get into her.

She was immediately rushed to Barpeta Medical College Hospital in a critical condition, where the doctors declared her brought dead.

The exact cause of the murder is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, the miscreants managed to flee the spot after committing the crime.