Guwahati: At least three persons were arrested in Silchar of Cachar, Assam for allegedly abducting and raping a 14-year-old minor.

As per reports, the accused allegedly committed the crime on Tuesday night near the national highway on the outskirts of Silchar.

After they committed the crime, they left the girl near Sonai on Wednesday.

The girl was found by locals who then informed the police.

On being asked what happened, she told the police about the incident and the details of the persons accused.

The police based on her statement tracked down the accused and arrested them.

They were identified as Sourabh Debnath, Sanjay Sutradhar, and Miton Das.

The police have also registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.