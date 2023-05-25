KOLKATA: National award-winning actor Ashish Vidhyarthi on Thursday tied the knot with Assam’s fashion entrepreneur Rupali Barua, who is now based out in Kolkata.

The actor was previously married to Rajoshi Barua, an Indian actor, singer, and theatre artist.

She is the daughter of Shakuntala Barua an actress of the yesteryears.

Ashish Vidhyarthi has worked on over 200 films in 11 languages.

Rupali Barua, who is from Guwahati, is a fashion entrepreneur and has been associated with an upscale fashion store in Kolkata.

Ashish Vidyarthi and Rupali Barua had a quiet registry marriage with their immediate family and close friends in attendance at the Kolkata club.

A formal reception followed the wedding.

Known for working in several film industries, the veteran actor was born in Delhi on June 19, 1962.

Ashish Vidyarthi has worked in several Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, English, Odia, Marathi and Bengali films in a career that started in 1986.

Till date, he has worked in over 300 films in 11 languages. Ashish Vidyarthi played the role of VP Menon in his first movie Sardar, which was based on the life of Sardar Vallabhai Patel.

However, his first release was Drohkaal, for which he won a National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor in 1995.

He is also known for his role as Ashutosh, in 1942: A Love Story.

Ashish Vidyarthi also received the Star Screen Award for Best Actor in a Negative Role, for the 1996 film Is Raat Ki Subah Nahin.