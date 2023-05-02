ITANAGAR: Millo Sunka from Arunachal Pradesh has bagged the best actor award at the Prisma Rome International Film Award 2023.

Millo Sunka from Arunachal Pradesh won the award for her performance in the short film – Nocturnal Burger.

Millo Sunka hails from Tajang village in the Lower Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh.

She is the daughter of Millo Tago and Millo Yalyo, who were former employees of the Indian Forest Service (IFS).

Millo Sunka made waves with her phenomenal performance in the short film Nocturnal Burger.

Sunka rose to stardom after she became the first actor from Arunachal Pradesh to receive the prestigious best actor (female) at the Prisma Rome International Film Award in 2023.

Millo Sunka was also part of The Last Hour, a Hindi web series on Amazon Prime.

Millo played the role of Hayna in Netflix’s Axone.

Apart from Nocturnal Burger, she has been featured in music videos and ad campaigns for several brands.

Nocturnal Burger premiered for the first time at the highly-regarded Sundance Film Festival-2023, the most prominent independent film festival in the United States.

Additionally, it was officially selected to be screened at the Aspen Film Festival 2023, a festival that qualifies for the Academy Awards.

The film was also chosen as an Official Selection for the USA Film Festival and The Norwegian Short Film Festival, which are scheduled for April and June of 2023, respectively.

This accomplishment confirms the film’s exceptional quality and international recognition.

Sunka’s historic triumph at the world film festival has brought joy to the people of Arunachal Pradesh.