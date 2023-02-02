Guwahati: Two NCC cadets from Tezpur University–Nayan Deep Laskar and Prerna Talukdar–have brought laurels to the University.

Nayan Deep Laskar, a student of the B.Tech programme, Department of Electrical Engineering has been selected as part of the Youth Exchange Programme (YEP) for the visit of the NCC delegation to attend Nepali Army Day celebrations in Nepal from February 15 to February 26, 2023.

The invitation was received through the Defence Wing Embassy of India, Kathmandu (Nepal). YEP will see the participation of cadets and officers from 19 friendly countries as part of the Youth Exchange Programme.

Prerna Talukdar, a student of the Department of English was selected for the recently concluded Republic Day Camp (RDC) 2023.

RDC is the most glorious camp for an NCC cadet. It is a National Camp held at Garrison Parade Ground, Delhi Cantonment every year from January 1 to January 29.

NCC cadets are selected from all 17 Directorates from all 28 States and 8 Union Territories.

A total of 2,155 cadets including 710 girls from all 28 states and eight Union Territories had participated in the camp. Out of this,120 cadets were from the Northeastern region.