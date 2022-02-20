Guwahati: Cadets of the47 Assam R&V Sqardron NCC conducted a community service program at the Promod Talukdar Old Age Home in Beltola on Sunday.

The program was carried under the Social Service and Community Development project of the National Cadet Corps.

The cadets along with senior officials, gifted wheel chairs, a fully automatic washing machine, hot and cold water dispenser along with necessary medicines to the inmates of the old-age home.

Led Col Shomir Bhatnagar, the Commanding Officer of the unit said that the initiative was taken to encourage younger generation to be more attached to the senior citizens.

Dr Bibeka Saikia, Dean, College of Veterinary Science said that the larger aim of the program is to develop the qualities of selfless service among the younger generation while at the same time inculcating in them compassion for the elders of the society.

During the day long program, the cadets carried out several cultural programs to keep the elderly inmates occupied and entertained.