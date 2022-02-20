Guwahati: A 16-year-old girl committed suicide in Dergaon on Sunday accusing a police official of harassing her both physically and mentally.

The 16-year-old girl identified as Krishangi Saikia wrote an 11-paged suicide note before killing herself.

She in the suicide note accused a police official named, Pallab Saikia of abusing her physically and mentally.

Also Read: Border row: Assam, Arunachal to resolve disputes this year

She was forced to do immoral things by Pallab.

Her father claimed that she was tortured and forced her to do several immoral things despite being married.

After she denied it, he allegedly threatened to kill her.

Also Read: Assam: 16-year-old girl from Mumbai recovered in Nagaon

Her father has requested Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to take appropriate actions against the police official.

An FIR has been lodged at the Dergaon Police Station in connection with the case.