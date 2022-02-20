Guwahati: A 16-year-old girl from Mumbai who was claimed to be missing by her family was recovered from Nagaon’s Kothiatoli on Sunday.

A police official from Nagaon said that the girl was reported missing and the family alleged that she might have been kidnapped back in December 2021.

Since then, there was a lookout for the girl but on Saturday, a team of Nagaon Police noticed the girl in the Hogungaon area of Kothiatoli.

After verifying, the police found that the girl was the same missing girl reported by the Mumbai Police. The police team in Nagaon accordingly verified her identity and found that she had come into the area with a local of the area.

Both were questioned and then the Mumbai Police was informed

Accordingly, a police team from Navi Mumbai reached Kothiatoli and took both of them in custody.

The Mumbai police have suspected the incident to be a case of possible abduction but it is yet to be confirmed.