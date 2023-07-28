Guwahati: Tezpur University has taken significant steps in implementing the NEP 2020, said Prof. Shambhu Nath Singh, Vice Chancellor of the varsity.

“The NEP 2020 aspires to create a dynamic and forward-looking educational framework that would cater to the needs of an aspirational India and Tezpur University, which is currently offering 72 Academic programmes of study at the Undergraduate/Postgraduate/PhD levels through 27 Departments has introduced several components of NEP,” Singh said told reporters on Thursday.

NEP has simplified many things, such as doing away with the inflexibility of the stream the students pursue. Due to the introduction of the Curriculum and Credit Framework for Undergraduate Programmes (CCFUP), popularly known as a 4-year Degree Programme, students may opt to move from one area to another depending on individual interests and changing needs felt at any given point in time.

The integrated masters’ programmes of the University are synchronised with the requirements of the CCFUP integrating the 4-year degree programme within it, Singh explained.

“The University has received a request from a student from Manipur University, who would like to join a master’s programme at Tezpur University. Subject to fulfilling all the criteria, his admission will be considered under NEP,” he said.

Singh further explained NEP introduced Value Added Courses, Skills Enhancement Courses, Multidisciplinary Courses and Ability Enhancement Courses.

“In order to offer a holistic viewpoint of education to the learners, NEP has introduced certain “basket of courses” for each of the categories. These Courses are expected to deal with the necessary skill level a person needs to live a dignified and fruitful community life.

Tezpur University has introduced 24 Value Added, 22 Skills Enhancement, 27 Multidisciplinary and 05 Ability Enhancement Courses in the Under Graduate (UG) programmes.

Tezpur University has implemented multiple exit & entry options in all Integrated programmes from the current academic year 2023-24. The University has also constituted an Equivalence committee for credit transfer and equates to the existing system, Prof. Singh added.

Explaining the Academic Bank of Credit (ABC), which is a unique 12-digit ABC id equipped to help the learner in redeeming earned credit without any difficulty, Prof. Singh said that ABC helps learners to move from one Higher Educational Institute to another redeeming the credits earned and stored in ABC.

“I am happy to share that all students at the University have been allotted a unique ABC id and this is quoted in each grade sheet and transcript. As a matter of principle grade cards are uploaded invariably after the declaration of results every semester. Grade cards of all students from 2020 to 2022 have already been uploaded to the National Academic Depository (NAD)”, Prof. Singh remarked.

He further said that the University has implemented provisions of NEP in a manner that will ensure quality education with a focus on inclusivity, innovation, and empowerment.