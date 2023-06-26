Guwahati: Tezpur University is planning to start a course on Defence Studies, marking a significant milestone in the university’s commitment to fostering excellence in national security education.

The University’s Academic Council and Board of Management (the highest executive body of the University) has already ratified the decision.

In this regard, Prof. Shambhu Nath Singh, Vice Chancellor of the University met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh recently and apprised him about the initiative, said a statement.

Prof. Singh during his meeting with the Defence Minister highlighted the importance of having a Defence Studies Department at Tezpur University as Tezpur being geopolitically located near China and has the presence of the Indian Army’s IV Corps and Defence Research Laboratory, the statement added.

The Minister has appreciated the initiative of the University and assured all support from his Ministry, it added.

The Department of Defence Studies will offer programmes designed to provide a holistic understanding of defence policy, strategic studies, military history, conflict resolution, intelligence analysis, and related subjects.

It shall collaborate with experts, defense establishments, and policymakers to create a vibrant academic ecosystem in the field of defence studies.

Tezpur University has already started a Chinese language course for Indian Army personnel by signing a memorandum of understanding with the Army.