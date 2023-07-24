IMPHAL: Unprecedented scenes broke out at Imphal in Manipur on Monday (July 24) during a peace rally of the Manipur university students.

The peace rally was organised by the Manipur University Students’ Union (MUSU) in Imphal demanding immediate restoration of peace and normalcy in the state.

The peace rally of the Manipur university students started at the varsity campus and was stopped by the police while it was on its way to Kakwa in Imphal.

As the police prevented the rally from proceeding into Kakwa area, tensions escalates with heated argument taking place between the police and the protestors.

The police, then resorted to, firing of tear gas shells at the rally to disperse the protestors.

No injury to any student was reported in the clash between the police and the students of the Manipur university.

MUSU president Thokchom Sonamani, while speaking to reporters, demanded the Manipur government to initiate measures to restore peace and normalcy in the state at the earliest.

He also asked the Manipur government to ensure safe and secured environment for the student community of the state.