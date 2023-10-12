Guwahati: Tezpur University and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati signed a MoU to explore collaborations in areas of bioscience and bioengineering, physical sciences, design, civil engineering, climate change and air pollution, artificial intelligence, high performance computing, and energy science and engineering.

The MoU was signed by Prof. Parameswar K. Iyer, Director, IIT Guwahati and Prof. Shambhu Nath Singh, Vice Chancellor, Tezpur University at the IITG premises.

Before the signing of the MoU, faculty members of both institutions engaged in a brainstorming session to explore thrust areas of cooperation and various modalities to execute them.

The session was led by Prof. Bimal Katiyar, Dean, Research & Development, IITG and Prof. Dhanapati Deka, Dean, Research & Development, Tezpur University.

During the session, Prof. Aditya Narayan Panda, Professor & Head, Department of Chemistry, Prof. KaustubhaMohanty, Professor & Head, Department of Chemical Engineering, and Prof. Roy P. Paily, Head, Department of Electronics and Electrical Engineering highlighted IITG’s core areas of research.

From Tezpur University, Prof. ParthaPratimSahu, Dean, School of Engineering, Prof. Sankar Chandra Deka, Dept. of Food Engineering & Technology, Prof. Robin Doley, Department of Molecular Biology and Biotechnology, and Dr. Utpal Bora of Department of Chemical Sciences presented focus areas of Tezpur University.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Shambhu Nath Singh, Vice Chancellor said that the signing of the MoU is the beginning of an exciting journey of collaboration, discovery, and growth.

He further added that both Tezpur University and IIT Guwahati are renowned for their academic excellence and coming together of these two institutions will not only strengthen the academic and research landscape in the northeastern region of India but will also contribute to the overall growth and development of the nation.

Welcoming the initiative, Prof. Iyer, said that it was the need of the hour that both institutions officially join hands to foster interest-led research collaborations to deliver cutting-edge technology, innovative research projects, and sustainable solutions.

He urged all stakeholders to explore opportunities so that the region is benefited from this collaboration.