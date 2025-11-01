Guwahati: Assam has taken a significant leap in India’s semiconductor ambitions with the Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test Facility deploying advanced robotics technology for construction , a latest move in the country’s industrial landscape.

“Hi-tech ain’t just a buzzword in Assam, it’s a reality! And the Tata Semiconductor Facility is a strong example of the same. We are deploying state-of-the-art robots to facilitate faster construction. A first of its kind in the industry,” Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on X on Saturday.

Hi-tech ain't just a buzzword in Assam, it's a reality!



And the Tata Semiconductor Facility is a strong example of the same. We are deploying state-of-the-art robots to facilitate faster construction. A first of its kind in the industry. pic.twitter.com/h0Va2uL1K3 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 1, 2025

The introduction of robotics at the Tata facility is expected to not only speed up construction timelines but also set new benchmarks for precision and efficiency in large-scale infrastructure projects.

The semiconductor plant, a crucial part of India’s strategy to strengthen domestic chip manufacturing, is projected to attract significant investment and create thousands of skilled jobs in the region.

Officials said the use of automation in the facility’s construction aligns with Assam’s broader push toward technological modernization and industrial self-reliance.

The project is also expected to bolster India’s position in the global semiconductor supply chain, at a time when chip production has become a strategic priority worldwide.

Industry experts view this development as a transformative step, signaling that the northeastern state is rapidly emerging as a hub for high-tech manufacturing and innovation.