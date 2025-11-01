Bajali: A road accident in the Belona area of Assam’s Bajali claimed the life of a 12-year-old student.

According to eyewitnesses, the accident occurred when a speeding tractor struck the boy.

The driver reportedly fled the scene immediately after the incident.

The injured student was rushed to Swahid Madan Rauta Civil Hospital in Pathsala, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Senior officials from Pathsala Police reached the hospital to assess the situation.

The incident sparked concern among local residents, who criticised the authorities, including the Police and Transport Department, for alleged negligence and the lack of road safety measures in the area.

Authorities have launched an investigation to identify the tractor driver and find the cause of the accident.