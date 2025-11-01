Guwahati: A family in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills narrowly escaped after a mob of about 200 people attacked their home in Sohra’s Khliehshnong area, accusing them of practising witchcraft, police said on October 31.

The incident took place around 9:30 pm on October 30, when the house of Ham Shangpliang was surrounded by a crowd that threatened to burn it down.

Police said the situation became tense as the mob ignored repeated warnings to disperse.

According to police, the violence began after a local boy claimed he had “visions” of Shangpliang and believed he had been placed under a spell. The claim spread quickly in the area, leading to fear and unrest.

Police teams and local magistrates from Sohra reached the spot to protect the residents, but faced resistance from the mob. “To ensure the safety of those inside and create a safe passage for evacuation, tear gas and stun grenades had to be used,” East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem told PTI.

Additional forces from Shillong were later deployed to bring the situation under control. The Shangpliang family and two other families, who had gathered for a death anniversary, were safely evacuated.

In total, 22 people, including children, were taken to Shillong Civil Hospital for medical examination.

Eight police personnel were injured during the operation. Nine people identified as main instigators were arrested, and more arrests are expected as the investigation continues.

Police condemned the incident and urged the public not to believe in superstitions. “Mob violence based on superstition is unlawful and unacceptable,” Syiem said.