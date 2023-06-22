Guwahati: Excitement is in the air as Bollywood superstar Sunny Leone reportedly gears up for a live DJ performance in Guwahati on July 1.

The much-loved actress and performer will be gracing the stage at the Playboy Beer Garden, located on GS Rd in ABC, Guwahati to enthral the audience with her electrifying DJ skills.

According to the latest updates on BookMyShow, Sunny Leone’s highly anticipated live DJ set is expected to be a memorable evening for fans and music enthusiasts in Guwahati.

It may be mentioned that Sunny Leone was seen as a DJ in October 2022 at an event in Kolkata.

While this is not her first time in Guwahati, being a DJ is definitely the first that people would get to see.

According to BookMyShow, the event where “DJ” Sunny Leone is expected to visit will start at 6 pm on July 1.

Entry passes will start at Rs 2000.

Karenjit Kaur Vohra known by her stage name Sunny Leone started her career as a model and an adult performer. She is now a known Canadian-Indian-American actress.

Sunny Leone was born in Canada to an Indian Sikh family. Although she now lives in India, she has Canadian and American citizenship.

With other awards and recognitions, she was also one of the 12 top porn stars in 2010.

Recently Sunny Leone made her debut at the Festival de Cannes 2023 with the screening of her upcoming film, Kennedy.

Kennedy was selected for a midnight screening at the Cannes Film Festival. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the film also stars Abhilash Thapliyal and Mohit Takalkar.