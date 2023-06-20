With the release of the much-awaited trailer of Heart of Stone, Alia Bhatt is set to make her debut in Hollywood. Alia Bhatt will be seen sharing the screen beside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan and has recently dropped the trailer of the film.

The trailer of Heart of Stone was unveiled at the Tudum event in Brazil. The Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot said that she is a fan of Alia and has watched her performance in the film RRR. Gal Gadot even revealed that the team of the film was looking for a fresh and beautiful face and the Brahmastra actress seemed to be perfect for the role.

In the Heart of Stone’s trailer, Alia appeared for a limited screen time and when asked by the fans about it, she said that something like this would happen and the trailer gave just a brief portrayal of the film.

Heart of Stone will be released on Netflix on August 11. The action thriller film depicts the story of a spy, Rachel Stone who utilizes advanced technology to safeguard global security.