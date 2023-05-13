Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt appeared in the headlines after she was announced as the first Indian Global Ambassador of Gucci. She made her first public appearance as Gucci’s brand ambassador during her upcoming Gucci Cruise 2024 runway show at the Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul on May 15. Alia’s entrance into the global luxury fashion space comes at a time when the star is preparing for her debut in Hollywood and has also wowed the audience with her sartorial capabilities.

Recently, Alia Bhatt attended an event dressed in a pearl white pantsuit. The actor chose to go shirtless in a sleek blazer styled with a waistcoat and white pants. She accessorized the power suit with minimal jewellery and makeup. Celebrity stylist Priyanka Kapadia Badani styled Alia in the pantsuit while Amit Thakur and Sandhya Shekar did her makeup and hair. Alia looked badass in her pantsuit avatar.

The star pantsuit avatar features a blazer with a shawl lapel collar, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, front button closure, patch pockets and a tailored fitting. The actor dressed up the jacket over a matched waistcoat featuring plunge V neckline, button-up front, and a figure-sculpting fitting.

Alia complemented the outfit with pearl-white pants featuring a high-rise waistline, straight-leg fitting, and ankle-length hem. She opted for a chain-ink silver diamond choker necklace, strappy heels, and a statement ring.

Alia completed the look with feathered brows, nude mauve lip shade, subtle smoky eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, kohl-lined eyes, rouged cheekbones, a dewy base, and a hint of highlighter. A pulled-back chignon bun gave the finishing touch to the ravishing look.