Bollywood singer Armaan Malik revealed the politics that he has observed in Bollywood and said he tried to step away from the industry due to various reasons. Armaan said that singers in the Bollywood industry do not get paid for their work, which is unfair and they are often being replaced on projects for vague reasons.

In Raj Shamani’s podcast, Armaan spoke that after being replaced multiple times, he was scared. He then decided to give it all up and focus on his own music, after spending some months in New Zealand and detoxing.

Speaking about it, the Bollywood singer said that there was a phase where he has been replaced in quite a few songs in Bollywood that scarred him in a way. He started questioning himself as a singer and he was quite confident that he was a good singer. He also said that if he was replaced for not singing the song well then he would have accepted that but he was replaced due to politics, which is unacceptable.

However, by uncovering more open secrets about Bollywood he continued saying that singers don’t get paid to sing in movie songs. The singers sing for the love of music, there is no monetary motivation to it. They think if the song is a hit, the singers will earn through the live shows. The singers are asked to sing the song and the next day they are replaced and sometimes even the composers don’t get paid. The streaming revenue goes to the labels. The general public does not know that their favourite singers are not being paid.

Moreover, Armaan Malik has contributed music in some of the hit movies like Buddhu Sa Mann of Kapoor & Sons, Jab Tak of M.S Dhoni – The Untold Story, Jab Tak of Bagghi, Theher Ja of October Pehla Pyaar of Kabir Singh and many other Bollywood hits.