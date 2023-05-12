Phir Hera Pheri actor Sharat Saxena revealed that people like him aren’t invited to Bollywood parties. He said that stars only talk with other stars and people like him interact with other stars only on film sets.

In a video posted on the Rajshri Unplugged YouTube channel, the veteran actor said no, nobody invites me to parties. Parties are for stars, and stars exist on different strata (Nahi ji, mujhe party mein koi invite nahi karta. Parties hoti hain stars ke liye, aur stars ek alag strata pe rehte hain, woh alag level pe hote hain). Stars only talk to stars, stars only have dinner and parties with other stars.

He continued by saying that we are in a separate part of the film industry. We exist in that part of the film industry that people don’t know about. We meet stars during shooting and we leave when our work is over (Yeh film industry ka aisa bhag hai jiske baare mein duniya jaanti nahi. Hum log sirf filmon mein milte hain, shooting ke dauraan milte hain. Aur jaise hi shooting khatam hoti hai, hum chale jaate hain. Aisa hai).

Earlier, in an interview, the actor spoke about how the film industry throws out other actors once they start growing old. He says that the film industry is a young people’s industry and you have to look young to work and fit in it.

Moreover, the actor is known to play of role of villains in various films. The actor have worked in over 300 films and some of his biggest hits include Phir Hera Pheri, Mr India, Ghayal, Khiladi and Baghban.

Spending five decades in Indian cinema, Sharat have worked in Malayalam, Punjabi, Telugu and Tamil films. The actor was last seen in the film Tadap released in 2021. He has recently worked in a web series Hume Toh Loot Liya directed by Surendra Verma.