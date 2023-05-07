Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor in a recent virtual chat with his fans said that the Hindi film industry has been influenced by Western culture in the last 20 years.

He called it a drawback of the industry.

When one of his fans from Kerala asked him what’s lacking in the Hindi film industry, Ranbir said that new people aren’t given many opportunities here.

Ranbir said that the Hindi film industry lacks in knowing the interest of the audience.

The film industry has been quite confused and influenced by Western culture, Western films, and remakes in the last 10, 15 or 20 years.

He also said that new people are not given many opportunities and new minds in the business are essential for new stories.

The actor made his debut in Bollywood 16 years ago.

The actor’s name often comes up in the nepotism debates despite facing many hurdles in his career, the actor has maintained his status as one of the top stars of Bollywood.

Ranbir said that there are very few actors and actresses and they do not give opportunities to new people like new directors and new minds.

The new people should be given an opportunity to bring change to the industry.

Ranbir was last seen in the film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

The film is the second-highest earner of the year with a box office collection of Rs 149.05 crore.

The actor made a comeback to Bollywood after five years with Shamshera in 2022.

His next release was Brahmastra which made a box office collection of Rs 257.44 crore.

The actor will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal.