Actor Sunny Leone made her debut at this year’s Festival de Cannes for the screening of her upcoming film, Kennedy. She arrived in the film festival along with director, Anurag Kashyap and actor Rahul Bhat. Taking to social media, Sunny shared pictures of her arrival in the French Riviera town.

Sunny dressed up in an emerald green maxi dress featuring a one-shoulder design, a decolletage-revealing neckline, a billowy full-length sleeve with cinched cuff, a midriff-baring cut-out on the waist, a gathered design, a thigh-high slit on the front, and a floor-grazing hem length. The outfit looked perfect as a summer dress.

Meanwhile, the actor accessorized the gown with strappy high heels and ear studs. She complemented the look by opting for center-parted open wavy locks, subtle smoky eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes, glossy coral pink lip shade, feathered brows, rouged cheekbones, and a tint of highlighter as her glam picks.

Moreover, Kennedy was selected for a midnight screening at the Cannes Film Festival. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the film also stars Abhilash Thapliyal and Mohit Takalkar.