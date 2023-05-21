Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Shane Gregoire in Bali.

The 22-year-old Aaliyah Kashyap shared the news on social media posting adorable pictures, showing a glimpse of her stunning diamond ring.

Posting pictures on Instagram, she was seen kissing her fiancé in a spectacular backdrop.

Aaliyah captioned the post with “Soooooo THIS HAPPENED!!!!! to my best friend, my partner, my soulmate and now my FIANCÉ! you are the love of my life. thank you for showing me what real & unconditional love feels like. saying yes to you was the easiest thing i’ve ever done & i can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you, my love. I love you forever & always Fiancé”

Anurag Kashyap is currently attending the Cannes Film Festival and has penned a sweet and emotional message for his daughter.

The filmmaker congratulated the couple and says that she is now grown up and is now engaged.

Some of the well-known films of Anurag Kashyap are Gangs of Wasseypur, Lust Stories, Ghost Stories, Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai and Manmarziyaan.

His upcoming movie Kennedy will be screened at the Cannes Film Festival.