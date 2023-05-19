LONDON: As if history has repeated itself.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s team had a harrowing ‘car chase’ by paparazzi on Tuesday night.

The incident brought back to memories of the 1997 paparazzi chase and resulting car accident that killed Prince Harry’s mother, Princess Diana.

According to reports on Wednesday, Harry and Meghan’s office described a ‘near catastrophic’ chase that ensued after the royal couple left a charity event in New York City.

The pair and Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, were followed for more than two hours by half a dozen vehicles after leaving a charity event in New York on Tuesday, their spokespeople were quoted as saying in media reports.

The chase ‘at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi’ to capture photos of the couple ‘resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers,’ their team said in a statement on Wednesday.

“While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety,” their office said.

“Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all involved.” The New York Police department said officers assisted with the royal duo’s security on Tuesday night, though they didn’t describe what happened as a ‘car chase’.