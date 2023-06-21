Finally the wait is over with the release of Lust Stories 2 trailer on Wednesday. The anthology of four stories gives a glimpse of romance, love and lust. The film stars Kajol, Neena Gupta, Tammanah Bhatia, Vijay Verma and Mrunal Thakur. With the direction of Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Konkona Sen Sharma, R. Balki and Sujoy Ghosh have created stories of unexplored lust and love.

The trailer starts with Neena Gupta’s dialogue talking about test drive as she suggests her granddaughter Mrunal Thakur to explore a sexual relationship with her fiancé before someone tieing the knot. Her perception disgusts everyone but Mrunal decided to give it a try.

The other story shows Tammanah Bhatia and Vijay Verma where both meets each other after a long period of 10 years. Though Vijay Verma is married still a fire chemistry occurs between them leading to the thrill and excitement that the audience is expecting from the film.

Lust Stories 2 depicts different elements of love that are often not talked about as people consider them to be taboo is produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies and Ashi Dua’s Flying Unicorn Entertainment. Lust Stories 2 will be released on June 29 in Netflix.