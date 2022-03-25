Mangaldai: A panic like situation has been prevailing among the residents of Mangaldai town following the free movement of a strayed black panther on Friday.

The black panther was spotted across several locations of the town including the campus of a private school.

Three persons including a minor and a forest official have been reported to have been injured during attacks by the strayed big cat.

Meanwhile speaking to North East Now in the evening Sunny Chaudhary, DFO, NK Division, Rangia has stated that the tranquillizer expert team of the forest department has already arrived in Mangaldai.

The team is on strict vigilance over the movement of the black panther so that it can be tranquillized soon.

The team also aims to tranquillize it before it could have any more damage to people or animals.

The incident has been reported to be the first incident in recent times where a black panther was spotted in the area.