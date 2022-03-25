Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday was re-elected unopposed as the President of Badminton Association of India (BAI) for another four years term from 2022 to 2026.



Sarma, who took over the reins of BAI in 2017, is also the Badminton Asia vice-president and a member of the Badminton World Federation Executive Council.



Former junior national coach Sanjay Mishra would be the new General Secretary with incumbent Ajay Kumar Singhania becoming vice-president in the new Executive Council. Maharashtra Badminton Association President Arun Lakhani will be the new treasurer, the BAI informed in a release on Friday.



“Badminton has been in the ascendancy in India for the last two decades and we are committed to continuing that rise by providing better facilities to players and a robust governance system,” Sarma said after being re-elected.



Chief National Coach Pullela Gopichand made a foray into BAI administration after being elected as vice-president along with Anbumani Ramadoss and nine others.



The jumbo-sized newly-elected Executive Council will also have 11 vice-presidents alongside eight joint-secretaries and an equal number of committee members.

