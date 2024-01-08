DIBRUGARH: The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal visited the ongoing ‘Khelo India Women’s Kickboxing League’ in Dibrugarh, Assam on Sunday where he interacted with the participating athletes and wished them success.

The minister also spoke on the occasion to encourage sports towards attaining a fit body and mind.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “The whole country enjoys a conducive environment for the players and athletes to play sports and excel at it. Thanks to the rejig in the policy framework, the athletes found a springboard to use for better performance. Schemes like TOPS have delivered stellar performance by Indian athletes at the top global sporting events like Olympics, Asian Games, and World Championships among others.”

He added, “Today, we take pride in our sports, as the athletes deliver a truly inspiring performance that is at par with global standard.”

He claimed that it was not easy to overcome years of neglect that sports endured under successive “Congress governments who gave minimum to no attention” to uplift or upgrade the sporting arena in the country.

Adding further on the women’s power in sports, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “The tremendous potential of Nari Shakti has been underlined for greater exposure in multiple fields including sports. Today, girls from interior parts of India are delivering world-class performances bringing laurels to the country. I am happy to interact with the players at the ongoing Khelo India Women’s kickboxing league here today where the girls exuded confidence to deliver top-class performance and add positively to the initiative by Modi ji to enable Nari Shakti to become a solid force of reckoning in the nation building towards a new Bharat.”