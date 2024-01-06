Guwahati: Three months after its formation, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) cash-for-job scam faces mounting pressure to deliver results.

The slow progress of the investigation, despite a Gauhati High Court directive for a thorough report within six months, has raised questions about its effectiveness.

The Assam government constituted the SIT on September 30, 2023, following a Gauhati High Court directive to submit a thorough report within six months.

So far, the SIT, led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operation), Guwahati, Prateek Thube, has questioned 25 officers suspected of securing APSC jobs through unfair means.

However, only five have been arrested, while the remaining were released after questioning. This disparity raises concerns about the investigation’s rigor and potential political influence.

Adding to the controversy, Justice (retd) Biplab Kumar Sharma Commission‘s report named 34 officers as guilty, but no action has been taken against ten of them. This despite Chief Minister’s Office claims in November of swift action based on the report.

The Assam government only suspended 21 officers including 11 APS officers, four civil service officers, and six allied service officers in December 2023, despite the commission’s findings against 34 officers. This selective action against just a subset of the implicated individuals reinforces suspicions of potential bias and selective targeting.

The slow pace and seemingly uneven application of the investigation have drawn criticism from DYFY’s Assam state unit secretary Rituranjan Das.

He questions why only five of the 34 named officers have been arrested and why ten named in the report remain un-suspended despite clear evidence.

“Only five officers have been arrested, while 29 remain free despite clear evidence against them in the investigation report.”

He also highlighted the lack of action against ten named officers, further highlighting the inconsistencies in the investigation process.

This slow progress and apparent selective action is particularly concerning given the history of controversies surrounding APSC appointments.

The 2013 and 2014 batches, in particular, have been marred by irregularities, with former APSC chairperson Rakesh Paul already jailed for his involvement in the scam. As many as 57 officers have already been dismissed due to anomalies in the recruitment process.