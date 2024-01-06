Guwahati: It was chaos in Ramkrishnanagar Vidyapith Higher Secondary School in Assam’s Karimganj district on Saturday.

As per reports, at least 35 students, mostly girls, started screaming and rolling on the ground in a fit of hysteria, causing panic among the teachers, following which the District Commissioner (DC), Mridul Yadav, called off the Gunotsav Programme of the Ramkrishnanagar Vidyapith.

According to the information available, Prof. Dipankar Das, who was appointed as External Evaluator School, said that during the morning assembly on Saturday, two female students started screaming and rolling on the ground.

With such a scene unfolding, the teachers and other staff immediately rescued them and sent them to the sick room.

But strangely, after a few minutes, one after another students started to faint in the classroom.

At least 35 students, including two male students from Grades 5 to 9, have been admitted to Ramkrishnanagar Civil Hospital.

“After hearing the incident, the guardian and localities gathered on the school campus and demanded to stop the Gunotsav. They forcefully left the school premises with the students. We have informed the District Commissioner and the Gunotsav programme has been called off by the authority,” said Prof. Das.

Meanwhile, Additional District Commissioner Dhrubajyoti Pathak, District Mission Director Bikash Bhattacharjee and Planning Officer of the Education Department Dipu Dutta visited the school and the affected students.