Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Gauhati High Court Assam.

Gauhati High Court Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Research Officer in the Law Research Institute, Eastern Region. The Gauhati High Court as of today emerged from the High Court of Assam. On 9th September 1947, the Assam Legislative Assembly adopted a resolution that a High Court be established for the Province of Assam. In exercise of power conferred by sub-section (1) of section 229 of the Government of India Act, 1935, as adopted by the Indian Provincial Constitution (Amendment) Order, 1948, the Governor General of India was pleased to promulgate on 1st March, 1948 the Assam High Court Order, 1948, establishing the High Court of Assam with effect from 5th April, 1948, for the then Province of Assam.

Name of post : Research Officer

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay :

PB-4, Rs. 30000-110000/- with Grade Pay of Rs. 13300/- plus other allowances as admissible under the rules

Eligibility Criteria :

i) At least first class Master’s degree in Sociology / Social Anthropology / Political Science / History (ancient)

ii) Preferably a degree in Law

iii) Experience of research works in NE Region and publication of research papers will be an added qualification

Selection Procedure : Interview / viva-voce

How to apply :

Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://ghconline.gov.in/

Start date for submission of online applications : 04-01-2024 from 3 PM onwards

Last date for submission of online applications : 03-02-2024 till 4:30 PM

Application Fees :

SC / ST (P) / ST(H) : Rs. 250/-

Others : Rs. 500/-

Last date for payment of fees : 06-02-2024, till bank transaction hours

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here