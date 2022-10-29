Guwahati: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (V&AC) wing of the Assam Police has arrested a senior Assam Civil Services (ACS) officer for allegedly accepting a bribe from a person.

Kisan Kumar Sharma, the joint secretary in the Home and Political Department, was caught red-handed on Friday night while accepting bribes of Rs 90,000 from a person for the renewal of the license of a security firm, police said on Saturday.

“In a late evening Ops, @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed and arrested Sri KK Sharma ACS Joint Secretary to Govt of Assam after accepting INR 90k from complainant for renewal of security firm license,” Special Director-General of Police (V&AC) Gyanendra Pratap Singh said in a tweet.

A further search of his house led to the recovery of Rs 49.24 lakh in cash, Singh added.