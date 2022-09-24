Guwahati: Yoga and spiritual guru Jaggi Vasudev, popularly known as Sadhguru, on Saturday arrived at Kaziranga to participate in the three-day Chintan Shivir organized by the Assam government.

Sadhguru was received by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at Kaziranga on Saturday afternoon.

“Happy to welcome Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev ji to the inauguration of 3-day Chintan Shivir at Kaziranga. I hope @SadhguruJV’s wisdom will help us set the right tone for Chintan Shivir & deliver its desired benefits in charting out a roadmap for holistic development of Assam by 2026,” chief minister Sarma tweeted.

The three-day Chintan Shivir will be inaugurated Isha Foundation’s Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudeva.

All the Ministers, BJP MLAs and senior officials will participate in the Shivir to be held at Kaziranga to discuss various issues of Assam and chalk out a future course of action.