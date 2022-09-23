Guwahati: The iconic Kaziranga National Park (KNP) in Assam is likely to reopen for tourists on October 15, 2022, after being shut since March due to the monsoon season, park officials said.

According to a park official, the date has not been fixed yet due to bad weather conditions and heavy rainfall but the authorities are planning to open it on or after October 15, 2022.

He said the statues of the three rhinos have been made with the ashes of the rhino horns that were burnt in 2021, which is likely to attract more tourists this year.

“The statues will be completed within one week and we hope this will attract more tourists this year,” the official added.

The park is thronged by domestic and international tourists in large numbers for its famed one-horned rhinos.