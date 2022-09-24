Guwahati: A three-day Chintan Shivir organised by the Assam government, will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Isha Foundation’s Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudeva on Saturday.

All the Ministers, BJP MLAs and senior officials will participate in the Shivir to be held at Kaziranga to discuss various issues of Assam and chalk out a future course of action.

Ministers and MLAs from the BJP’s ally AGP and UPPL will also attend the programme.

During the three-day ‘brainstorming’ session, the achievements of the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government in the last one year are likely to be evaluated.

A detailed roadmap for the future and also solution for the outstanding issues hounding the delivery mechanism for the state’s development will also be discussed.

Besides, the senior government officers will also highlight the ongoing activities of the Assam government.

It is also believed that the event is also significant for the preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The BJP is eyeing to win at least 11 seats.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is likely to inaugurate session and Sri Sri Ravi Shankar of the Art of Living and Sadhguru of Isha Foundation will also take part in the Chintan Shivir.

The decision to organise the camp was taken in a state cabinet meeting chaired by Sarma last month.