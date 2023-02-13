Guwahati: Railway Protection Force (RPF) conducted a raid against black-marketing of railway tickets in Guwahati on Monday, resulting in the arrest of 108 persons for ticket blacking.

The recovered tickets were worth over Rs 31.66 lakhs, belonging from April to December 2022.

To ensure that passengers can easily obtain tickets, the RPF has appealed that they purchase tickets only from booking windows, authorized websites and agents.

Also Read: Assam: Elederly man trampled to death by wild elephant in Tinsukia

The RPF also stated that this campaign against ticket touts will continue to prevent the illegal purchases and sale of tickets.

Also Read: Assam: 3.2 magnitude earthquake shakes Hojai

It may be mentioned that many times passengers are deprived of tickets as certain people intentionally book tickets for particular trains so that they can later be sold in black.

This often leads to passengers being forced to buy tickets in black and that too at a much higher rate. To control this, the railways launched the drive against such brokers.