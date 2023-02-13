Guwahati: In a tragic incident, an elderly man was trampled to death by an elephant in Assam’s Tinsukia district on Sunday.

Maheshwar Moran, the deceased, was attacked by the elephant when he had gone out to the forest to cut wood. He reportedly died on the spot.

Also Read: Assam: 3.2 magnitude earthquake shakes Hojai

A police team and forest department officials recovered the body from Kakojan village in the Doom Dooma area in the district.

This comes hours after a 52-year-old army personnel was crushed to death by an elephant in Guwahati’s Narengi army camp.

Also Read: Assam: Guwahati-based YouTuber found dead

Khamliang Khap, a resident of Dimapur in Nagaland, was taken to the Basistha Base Hospital but was declared dead by the doctors.